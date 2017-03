Police block off the street outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam where a crowd gathered to welcome the Turkish Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, who decided to travel to Rotterdam by land after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's flight was barred from landing by the Dutch government, in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

AMSTERDAM The Turkish family affairs minister arrived in Rotterdam by road on Saturday against the wishes of the Dutch government, broadcaster NOS reported.

There were however conflicting reports, with the Turkish media saying that her convoy was turned around at the German border and did not make it to Rotterdam.

