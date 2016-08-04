Twitter loses another corporate communications executive

The Twitter logo is shown on an LCD screen in front of a displayed stock graph in central Bosnian town of Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in this April 29, 2015 photo illustration.

(Reuters) - Jim Prosser, Twitter Inc's head of corporate, revenue and policy communications, said on Thursday he was leaving the microblogging website to join online lender SoFi.

"Some news: after four years at @twitter, I'm joining @SoFi as VP of Communications and Policy." Prosser tweeted from an unverified account on Thursday.

Prosser confirmed the news of his departure in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Prosser is the second senior Twitter communications executive to exit this week.

Natalie Kerris, Twitter's VP of communications, is leaving the company after joining from Apple Inc in February, Recode reported on Aug. 1.

Twitter last week reported its slowest revenue growth since going public in 2013 and set a disappointing forecast, fanning concerns that faster growing social media services will make it a niche product.