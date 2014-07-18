FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British PM Cameron calls airliner crash 'appalling, shocking, horrific'
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 18, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

British PM Cameron calls airliner crash 'appalling, shocking, horrific'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron holds a news conference during European Union leaders summit in Brussels June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday it seemed possible that the Malaysian airliner with 298 people on board that crashed in eastern Ukraine was shot down and that, if proven, those responsible should be brought to justice.

“It is an absolutely appalling, shocking, horrific incident that has taken place and we’ve got to get to the bottom of what happened and how this happened,” Cameron said.

“If, as seems possible, this was brought down, then those responsible must be held to account and we must lose no time in doing that.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.