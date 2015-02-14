Ukraine military says no let-up in rebel offensive in east

KIEV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian military said on Saturday there was no let-up in a pro-Russian rebel offensive in east Ukraine ahead of a planned ceasefire, reporting 120 separate attacks in the past 24 hours.

A truce is due to come into effect from Sunday under a peace agreement that also envisages a withdrawal of the heavy weapons responsible for many of the 5,000 casualties in the conflict that broke out almost a year ago.

“There has been no lull, moreover rebels continue attacks on Debaltseve,” military spokesman Anatoly Stelmakh said in a television interview.

Debaltseve, a strategic transport hub northeast of Donetsk city, has been the focus of some of the fiercest fighting in recent weeks.

The Ukrainian military separately said the situation remained tense in parts of the contested Luhansk region.