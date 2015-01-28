FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says Ukraine must stay neutral - Interfax
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 28, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says Ukraine must stay neutral - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine must retain its neutrality to prevent further divisions in the country, Russian news agency Interfax on Wednesday quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying.

“In order to prevent further splits in Ukraine, it is ... important that it maintains its neutral status,” it quoted Lavrov as writing in an article.

Since the overthrow of a Moscow-backed president last year, Kiev’s leadership has sought to join NATO and Ukraine’s parliament has voted to renounce the country’s “non-aligned” status and work towards membership of the alliance.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.