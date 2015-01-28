Russia says Ukraine must stay neutral - Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine must retain its neutrality to prevent further divisions in the country, Russian news agency Interfax on Wednesday quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying.

“In order to prevent further splits in Ukraine, it is ... important that it maintains its neutral status,” it quoted Lavrov as writing in an article.

Since the overthrow of a Moscow-backed president last year, Kiev’s leadership has sought to join NATO and Ukraine’s parliament has voted to renounce the country’s “non-aligned” status and work towards membership of the alliance.