Pro-Russian rebels leave prosecutor's office, TV center in Ukraine's Luhansk
May 28, 2014 / 4:17 PM / 3 years ago

Pro-Russian rebels leave prosecutor's office, TV center in Ukraine's Luhansk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Pro-Russian separatists left the prosecutor’s office and television centre in Ukraine’s eastern city of Luhansk on Friday, the Interior Ministry said.

“The (prosecutor‘s) office was freed today thanks to negotiations between the local authorities and people who had seized the building,” the ministry said in a statement. It said in another report that separatists had also left the television centre.

Both were seized on Tuesday.

reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
