Lavrov tells Kerry Ukraine must halt 'punitive operation' in east

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry during a telephone conversation on Wednesday that Ukraine’s interim government must stop its military operation in southeastern Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov “underscored the need for an immediate halt by Kiev of the punitive operation in the southeastern regions and for the swiftest possible launch of a nationwide dialogue, including direct talks with representatives of the southeast, in the interests of a peaceful solution,” the ministry said.