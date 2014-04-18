FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pro-Russian separatist leader says not bound by Geneva deal
April 18, 2014 / 9:48 AM / 3 years ago

Pro-Russian separatist leader says not bound by Geneva deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DONETSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - The self-declared leader of pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, Denis Pushilin, on Friday said that he did not consider his men to be bound by an agreement between Russia and Ukraine to disarm and vacate occupied buildings.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei “Lavrov did not sign anything for us, he signed on behalf of the Russian Federation,” Pushilin, head of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic, told journalists in Donetsk.

Pushilin said his men will only consider leaving public buildings when the government in Kiev does the same. He said he was continuing preparations for a referendum on increased autonomy from Kiev on May 11.

Reporting by Alexander Vasovic; Editing by Conor Humphries

