FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three Russian flags flying at Ukrainian naval base in Crimea-witness
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 19, 2014 / 8:19 AM / 4 years ago

Three Russian flags flying at Ukrainian naval base in Crimea-witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEVASTOPOL, Ukraine (Reuters) - Three Russian flags were flying at one of the entrances to Ukraine’s naval headquarters in the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Wednesday, suggesting that at least some of the base was under the control of pro-Russian forces.

A Reuters witness saw three armed men, possibly Russian soldiers in unmarked uniforms, at the gate where the flags were flying.

Also in the area were several unarmed members of so-called “self-defence” units, made up of volunteers who have supported Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; writing by Mike Collett-White

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.