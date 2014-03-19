Three Russian flags flying at Ukrainian naval base in Crimea-witness

SEVASTOPOL, Ukraine (Reuters) - Three Russian flags were flying at one of the entrances to Ukraine’s naval headquarters in the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Wednesday, suggesting that at least some of the base was under the control of pro-Russian forces.

A Reuters witness saw three armed men, possibly Russian soldiers in unmarked uniforms, at the gate where the flags were flying.

Also in the area were several unarmed members of so-called “self-defence” units, made up of volunteers who have supported Russia’s annexation of Crimea.