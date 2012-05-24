Ukraine tightens anti-smoking law before Euro-2012

A man dressed as a tiger smokes in between posing for pictures with tourists on the central square of Kiev May 24, 2012. U REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - Just an ashtray on the table will cost a Ukrainian restaurant or cafe owner a $1,250 fine under an anti-smoking law adopted on Thursday by Ukraine’s parliament, just two weeks before the start of the Euro 2012 soccer championship.

The law, which will bring the former Soviet republic into line with European standards ahead of the month-long Euro-2012 tournament, will ban smoking in all sports buildings, in cafe and restaurants, at bus, tram or train stops, in official buildings and on public transport.

It significantly widened previous 2010 legislation, which prohibits smoking in lifts, hospitals, schools and street underpasses, to include restaurants and cafes.

Until Thursday’s law, restaurant and cafe managers had been able to allocate part of their establishments to smokers, but this will now be banned too.

The new law also says special smoking areas can be set up in business enterprises, airports and train stations providing equipment for smoke removal is installed.

According to Ukraine’s health ministry, about 8.6 million people out of the 45 million population smoke.

The law will come in force when President Viktor Yanukovich signs it.