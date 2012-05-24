FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine tightens anti-smoking law before Euro-2012
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business Travel
May 24, 2012 / 3:21 PM / in 5 years

Ukraine tightens anti-smoking law before Euro-2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man dressed as a tiger smokes in between posing for pictures with tourists on the central square of Kiev May 24, 2012. U REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - Just an ashtray on the table will cost a Ukrainian restaurant or cafe owner a $1,250 fine under an anti-smoking law adopted on Thursday by Ukraine’s parliament, just two weeks before the start of the Euro 2012 soccer championship.

The law, which will bring the former Soviet republic into line with European standards ahead of the month-long Euro-2012 tournament, will ban smoking in all sports buildings, in cafe and restaurants, at bus, tram or train stops, in official buildings and on public transport.

It significantly widened previous 2010 legislation, which prohibits smoking in lifts, hospitals, schools and street underpasses, to include restaurants and cafes.

Until Thursday’s law, restaurant and cafe managers had been able to allocate part of their establishments to smokers, but this will now be banned too.

The new law also says special smoking areas can be set up in business enterprises, airports and train stations providing equipment for smoke removal is installed.

According to Ukraine’s health ministry, about 8.6 million people out of the 45 million population smoke.

The law will come in force when President Viktor Yanukovich signs it.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Richard Balmforth and Paul Casciato

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.