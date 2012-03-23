FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wildcat strikes disrupt Air Canada flights
March 23, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 6 years ago

Wildcat strikes disrupt Air Canada flights

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - An unspecified number of Air Canada flights were either delayed or canceled on Friday after ground workers at airports in Toronto and Montreal staged wildcat strikes, the country’s largest airline said on Friday.

In a brief statement on its website, Air Canada said an “illegal work action” by Air Canada’s ground staff led to disruptions at both Toronto’s Pearson International and Montreal’s Trudeau International airports this morning.

The strike began in Toronto late Thursday night and spread to Montreal early on Friday morning, according to local media reports.

A spokesman for the union representing the ground workers, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, could not be reached immediately for comment.

The Toronto Star reported that the strike began after three ground workers were suspended by the airline for clapping derisively at federal Labour Minister Lisa Raitt as she came through the Pearson airport Thursday evening.

Air Canada ACa.TO has been locked in a labor dispute with both its pilots and ground workers unions.

Earlier this month Raitt pushed through legislation that sent the two labor disputes to binding arbitration, preventing both a threatened strike by the airline’s machinists, and lockout of pilots by the airline.

In addition, Raitt effectively blocked a strike or lockout by asking the Canada Industrial Relations Board to decide whether Air Canada is a service essential for Canadians’ health and safety.

Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto; and Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Frank McGurty

