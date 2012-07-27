FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston tops list of coolest U.S. cities
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business Travel
July 27, 2012 / 4:06 PM / in 5 years

Houston tops list of coolest U.S. cities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Buildings in downtown Houston reflect the light of a setting sun October 15, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Washington D.C may be the political center, New York is the financial hub and Los Angeles has its share of stars, but Houston is the capital of cool in the United States.

A new ranking by Forbes.com puts the Texas city, better known for oil, NASA and cowboys, at the top of its list of hip and trendy places to live, ahead of the Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles.

“Houston enjoyed 2.6 percent job growth last year and nearly 50,000 Americans flocked there in response - particularly young professionals. In fact, the median age of a Houston resident is a youthful 33,” according to Forbe.com.

Using data from Sperlings Best Places, Forbes.com ranked the cities by looking at entertainment options, the number of restaurants and bars, recreational, outdoor and cultural activities, cost of living, green spaces, and job opportunities.

It found the influx of young professionals in Houston has prompted an increase in restaurants, galleries and stylish housing, which along with a thriving theater and art scene make it an enviable place to live.

Dallas and Seattle were also high on the list, coming in fourth and fifth, while San Francisco and New York just squeezed into the top 10.

California and Texas tied with five cities each in the top 20.

The full list of cities can be found at: here

Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Christine Kearney and Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.