FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Treasury nominee Mnuchin says long-term dollar strength important
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Foreign Exchange Analysis
January 19, 2017 / 6:27 PM / 7 months ago

Treasury nominee Mnuchin says long-term dollar strength important

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A packet of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln five-dollar bill currency is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015.Gary Cameron/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday it was important to maintain a strong dollar in the long term, adding that President-elect Donald Trump's recent comments that the currency was too strong were focussed on short-term impacts.

"When the president-elect made a comment on the U.S. currency, it wasn't meant to be a long-term comment," Mnuchin said in a confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee.

Mnuchin, a Wall Street veteran, added that Trump's comments that the dollar was too strong were focussed on short-term market factors that had pushed the greenback higher, hurting U.S. exports.

"The long-term strength over long periods of time is important" for the dollar, Mnuchin said.

Related Coverage

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.