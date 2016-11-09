FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico finance minister doesn't rule out further peso volatility
#Foreign Exchange Analysis
November 9, 2016 / 6:11 PM / 10 months ago

Mexico finance minister doesn't rule out further peso volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade delivers a speech at National Palace after U.S. Republican candidate Donald Trump homes in on an unexpected victory in the presidential election, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 9, 2016.Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Wednesday said Mexico's peso could see further volatility ahead after it sank to a record low following the election of Donald Trump as the U.S. president.

Speaking with a group of journalists at the finance ministry in Mexico City, Meade said the finance ministry and the central bank could continue to monitor the evolution of the economy and markets to decide if they need to take any measures.

Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez

