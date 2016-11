WASHINGTON U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team is expected to receive its first briefing from the Defense Department on Friday, Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said in a statement.

He said Trump's transition team contacted the Pentagon "a short time ago to arrange the initial briefings."

"As Secretary (Ash) Carter has said, we will do everything we can to help ensure a seamless and efficient transition," Cook said.

