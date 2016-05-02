Banks tightened loan standards for businesses in first-quarter: Fed survey

(Reuters) - Banks tightened lending standards for commercial and industrial loans in the first quarter but eased them for loans to households, according to a survey of loan officers released on Monday by the Federal Reserve.

Most of the banks that tightened standards or terms for loans to businesses “cited a less favorable or more uncertain economic outlook” as well as industry-specific conditions, the report said. Banks said that credit quality in energy sector-dependent regions of the United States had worsened somewhat, according to the survey.

Banks by contrast reported lowering lending standards for many types of residential real estate loans, even as demand for such loans rose.

The Fed survey covered the first quarter of 2016, and included the responses of 70 domestic banks and 22 U.S. branches and agencies of foreign banks.