US flight diverted, unruly passenger restrained

BOSTON (Reuters) - A flight from Portland, Maine, to Philadelphia made an emergency landing at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Thursday after a male passenger allegedly attempted to open the cabin door, authorities said.

Logan spokesman Phil Orlandella said there were “reports of an unruly male passenger” on Air Wisconsin Flight 3801, which had 50 passengers and three crew members aboard.

The man was restrained by crew and fellow passengers and the flight landed safely. Massachusetts state police boarded the plane on the Logan tarmac and took the man into custody.

In a statement, police identified the suspect as Michael J. Ensalaco, 40, of Mooreville, North Carolina.

“The suspect is currently being interviewed by State Police and TSA officials,” the statement said. “He is currently charged with interfering with a flight crew.”

Late Thursday afternoon, the plane had been moved from a safe cargo holding area to a gate, Orlandella said.

Air Wisconsin operates regional jets for US Airways under the name US Airways Express.