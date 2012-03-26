FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas Rangers to serve up humongous hot dog
March 26, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 6 years ago

Texas Rangers to serve up humongous hot dog

Jon Nielsen

2 Min Read

The Texas Rangers introduced The Champion Dog, a 2-foot-long hot dog at the Rangers Ballpark in Arlington, Texas on March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nielsen

ARLINGTON, Texas (Reuters) - As the Texas Rangers belt home runs this season, some fans of the baseball team may be loosening theirs.

The team is introducing the Great Dane of hot dogs: a 2-foot-long (61 cm) beast that busts the scales at one pound (0.45 kg). The Texas-sized hot dog is also topped with sautéed onions, shredded cheese, jalapenos and chilli and served with a side of French fries.

“That’s the next ka-pow,” Steve Peterson, the president of Fort Worth-based Classic Foods, said as he gestured to a sample of the hot dog. His company produced the meat.

The Champion Dog, to be served at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington, will reign supreme over the mere foot-long (30.5 cm) dogs. At a hefty price of $26, the hot dog is meant for sharing with three or more people.

“It wasn’t our intention for this to be what one person would eat. I know there will be folks out there who can handle that and that’s their business,” said Shawn Mattox, the general manager of the team’s food contractor, Sportservice.

The Rangers’ home opener is Friday, April 6, against the Chicago White Sox. Fans will see this description on the menu: “The Champion of all hot dogs big enough to feed a few players on your team.”

Fans can still acquire more traditional ballpark foods such as the regular hotdog and a bag of peanuts.

Editing By Corrie MacLaggan and Will Dunham

