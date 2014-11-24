U.S. Republican leader calls for shift in military strategy, as Hagel replaced

Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) denounces the executive order on immigration made by U.S. President Barack Obama during a statement on Capitol Hill in Washington November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - John Boehner, who leads Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Monday that the selection of a replacement for Chuck Hagel as Secretary of Defense must be accompanied by a new look at U.S. military policies.

“This personnel change must be part of a larger re-thinking of our strategy to confront the threats we face abroad, especially the threat posed by the rise of ISIL,” Boehner, the House speaker, said in a statement, signalling a potential tough tone by Republicans in Congress on the appointment.