FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NTSB launches wide-ranging probe of Philadelphia train derailment
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 13, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

NTSB launches wide-ranging probe of Philadelphia train derailment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has opened a broad investigation into the cause of the train derailment north of Philadelphia that left at least six people dead, an official for the agency said on Wednesday.

“We’re looking at the track, the train signals, the operation of the train, the mechanical condition of the train, human performance,” NTSB board member Robert Sumwalt told a news conference. “We’re setting up a multidisciplinary investigation to try to understand the factors that led to this accident.”

Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter said the train’s so-called black box recorder had been recovered and was being analysed.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.