More US motorists to travel on Memorial Day weekend

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fueled by cheaper gasoline prices, more Americans will take to the roads during Memorial Day weekend this year, travel group AAA forecast on Tuesday, heralding a summer of strong gasoline demand.

About 30.7 million people will drive to destinations 50 miles ( 80.5 km) or more away from home between May 24 and 28, the start of the peak driving season in the United States.

Last year, 30.3 million people drove their cars on trips during the holiday weekend.