6 months ago
U.S. Treasury chief tells IMF he expects 'frank and candid' forex analysis
#Foreign Exchange Analysis
February 21, 2017 / 7:39 PM / 6 months ago

U.S. Treasury chief tells IMF he expects 'frank and candid' forex analysis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S.Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 14, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Tuesday that he expects the IMF to provide "frank and candid" analysis of exchange rate policies, a Treasury spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that in a phone call with Lagarde, Mnuchin also "noted the importance that the administration places on boosting economic growth and jobs in the United States, and looked forward to robust IMF economic policy advice on its member countries and tackling global imbalances."

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

