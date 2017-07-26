FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 26, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 2 hours ago

EU's Juncker says ready to act over new U.S. sanctions on Russia

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: President of the EU Commission Jean-Claude Juncker arrives for the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 6, 2017.Axel Schmidt/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday the European Union was ready to act "within a matter of days" if proposed new U.S. sanctions on Russia undermined the bloc's energy security.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to slap new sanctions on Russia, which could affect European firms.

"The U.S. bill could have unintended unilateral effects that impact the EU's energy security interests," Juncker said in a statement after a meeting of European Commissioners.

"This is why the Commission concluded today that if our concerns are not taken into account sufficiently, we stand ready to act appropriately within a matter of days. America first cannot mean that Europe's interests come last."

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

