The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- I explained to the President of China that a trade deal with the U.S. will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem![759 EST]

- North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A. [803 EST]

