San Jose State University evacuates classrooms over report of gunman

(Reuters) - San Jose State University in California evacuated a classroom building and adjoining faculty offices on Monday after a student reported overhearing a conversation about a gunman hiding in the building, a university spokeswoman said.

A 90-minute, floor-by-floor search of the Boccardo Business Complex and adjoining Business Tower turned up no evidence of a gunman or any other witnesses who had seen one, San Jose State spokeswoman Patricia Harris said.

Harris said the incident began when a student overheard two classmates “discussing the possibility of a gunman in the building” as they left the business complex and immediately contacted university police.

The rest of the campus in California’s Silicon Valley tech hub remained open during the search, but police formed a perimeter and were directing cars away from the area.

San Jose State, which bills itself as one of the 300 top research universities in the nation, serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students in seven colleges, according to its website.