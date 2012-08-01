FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US airlines likely to see slowing demand - Dahlman Rose
#Business Travel
August 1, 2012

US airlines likely to see slowing demand - Dahlman Rose

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A US Airways plane and an American Airlines plane share a terminal at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - Dahlman Rose & Co downgraded the U.S. airline industry to “cautious” from “optimistic,” saying a slowdown in business and leisure travel would make it difficult for the airlines to raise fares in case of a jet fuel spike.

The airlines will have a tough time maintaining load factor - a measure of how full planes are - over 85 percent, analysts led by Helane Becker wrote in a client note.

Business and leisure consumers are likely to curb travel in the face of Europe’s economic woes and possible slowing growth in China and India.

Dahlman Rose analysts said they expect industry passenger unit revenue (PRASM) growth to slow in July, August and September.

The analysts also cut their ratings on the stocks of several airliners including Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N), JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O), Republic Airways Holdings Inc RJET.O and United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N).

Shares of Delta closed at $9.65 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. United Continental stock closed at $18.89. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
