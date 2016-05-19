FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carmaker Vauxhall to recall Zafira B model due to fire hazard
May 19, 2016 / 8:07 AM / in a year

Carmaker Vauxhall to recall Zafira B model due to fire hazard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks down a staircase next to a Vauxhall sign in London September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

(Reuters) - British carmaker Vauxhall has recalled close to 235,000 cars for repair, saying it found evidence that the Zafira B model was at a risk of fire.

The Luton-based company said it decided to recall the cars to replace the current soldered fuse resistor with a wax fuse resistor, further to an announcement in December, when the carmaker identified an overheating issue that could possibly cause fire.

Vauxhall said on Thursday the remedial action was agreed upon with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency. (bit.ly/1NzDWsa)

Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

