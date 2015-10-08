German Economy Minister says Volkswagen needs to be pro-active

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel attends a news conference in Berlin March 18, 2015, on Germany's budget and financial plan for 2015 to 2019. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

WOLFSBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) needs to be pro-active in investigating the emissions data rigging scandal, Germany’s Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday.

Almost three weeks after it admitted publicly to rigging U.S. emissions tests, Europe’s largest carmaker is under huge pressure to identify those responsible, fix affected vehicles and clarify exactly how and where the cheating happened.

Gabriel warned though, that it was also important not to overshoot the mark.

“There should not be a debate about the automotive industry or about diesel technology,” Gabriel said after attending a meeting of Volkswagen’s world workers council in Wolfsburg.

“More than 70,000 jobs rely on modern diesel technology and I can only recommend not to have a general debate about the automotive industry in Germany or in Europe.”