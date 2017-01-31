VW pay fiasco increases urgency of bonus revamp

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Volkswagen has given its departing compliance chief a payout that is more reminiscent of a booming American investment bank than a stricken German carmaker. Christine Hohmann-Dennhardt is receiving around 12 million euros for just over one year of service. For all the extenuating circumstances, the award underscores why VW needs to revamp executive pay.

VW poached Hohmann-Dennhardt from rival Daimler at the height of the diesel emissions crisis in late 2015. A former constitutional judge, she had won accolades for overhauling Daimler’s internal compliance after a bribery scandal. Volkswagen bought her out of her contract at Daimler, where in 2015 she earned 3.7 million euros including deferred bonuses linked to her employer’s share price. This accounted for roughly half of the total VW payout, a person familiar with the pay award told Breakingviews. Add to that 13 months’ salary and compensation for the remaining 23 months of her fixed three-year contract at Volkswagen.

It’s unclear why Hohmann-Dennhardt is leaving early. Volkswagen blamed a disagreement over responsibilities and operating structures. Germany’s Die Welt newspaper reported that she lost an internal power tussle with VW’s head of legal affairs, Manfred Doess. Either way, her exit won’t structurally weaken VW’s compliance since the company’s settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice requires independent monitors to supervise its internal controls for three years. And her successor can expect less lavish terms.

Volkswagen is reviewing executive compensation, and not before time. In 2015, payouts to current and former board members totalled 63 million euros, almost matching dividend payouts of 68 million euros. The variable pay is only loosely linked to the group’s operational performance, paid mostly in cash, and lacks any clawback options. Take former boss Martin Winterkorn, who can keep 68 million euros in bonuses that he received between 2009 and 2014, a period when Volkswagen was manipulating U.S. emission tests.

VW’s review has a few boxes to tick. First, cut overall compensation. Second, find better ways to ensure managers’ incentives are in synch with shareholders’ interests. And finally, find ways of punishing bad performance. The Hohmann-Dennhardt pay fiasco is a timely reminder of the urgency of such a revamp.

On Twitter twitter.com/OlafStorbeck