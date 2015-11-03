FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says transparency needed in VW emissions scandal
November 3, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel says transparency needed in VW emissions scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged carmaker Volkswagen on Tuesday to be fully transparent in clearing up a scandal over its rigging of emissions tests.

Volkswagen faced fresh questions on Tuesday after U.S. regulators widened their accusations of emissions test cheating against the German carmaker to include the luxury Porsche brand previously run by its new CEO.

“‘Made in Germany’ is a good label... what has happened with VW has not altered that,” she also said in a speech at a BDI industry association event.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Caroline Copley

