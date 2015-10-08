FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW picks Skoda R&D chief to run technical development - magazine
October 8, 2015

VW picks Skoda R&D chief to run technical development - magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG Herbert Diess speaks during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will pick the development chief of its Czech division Skoda to replace suspended executive Heinz-Jakob Neusser as head of technical development at the core namesake brand, Auto Motor und Sport reported on Thursday, citing officials at VW.

Neusser was suspended last month together with R&D chiefs of luxury brand Audi and sports-car maker Porsche as VW is pushing investigations of the diesel emissions scandal.

VW was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
