Volkswagen group sales up 1.8 percent in first quarter

People walk past a row of Volkswagen e-Golf cars during the company's annual news conference in Berlin March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) sold 2.5 million cars across its multi-brand group in the first-quarter of 2015, an increase of 1.8 percent over last year’s period, the carmaker said on Friday.

“We experienced positive momentum in Western Europe,” group board member for sales Christian Klingler said. But markets in Central and Eastern Europe and in South America remained difficult, he added.

In March, group sales gained 2.3 percent to 968,300 cars, VW said.