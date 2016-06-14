FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Xerox names Ashok Vemuri as CEO of post-split BPO business
June 14, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

Xerox names Ashok Vemuri as CEO of post-split BPO business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Xerox company is seen on a building in Minsk, Belarus, March 21, 2016.Vasily Fedosenko - RTX2C64C

(Reuters) - Xerox Corp (XRX.N) said on Tuesday Ashok Vemuri will become the chief executive of its business process outsourcing unit after the company splits into two publicly traded entities.

Vemuri, who previously headed IT services provider IGATE Corp from September 2013 to October 2015, will join Xerox effective July 1.

While at IGATE, Vemuri led the company's sale to French rival Cap Gemini SA (CAPP.PA) for $4 billion. He has previously worked at Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) in various roles for 14 years.

In January, Xerox announced plans to split its legacy printer operations and its business process outsourcing units into two companies.

Xerox has not said who will head its printer business but current Chief Executive Ursula Burns will become chairman of that company once the transaction closes, expected by the end of 2016.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
