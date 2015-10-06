Aden attacks kill 15 soldiers from coalition, Yemen allies: agency

DUBAI (Reuters) - Attacks on several targets in Aden on Tuesday killed 15 soldiers from a Saudi-led Arab coalition and its Yemeni allies, the official WAM news agency of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported on its Twitter feed.
Explosions hit a hotel housing Yemeni officials and a Gulf military base in Aden, a government spokesman and residents said, in the biggest attack on the government since it retook the city from its Houthi foes in July.
