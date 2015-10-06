FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aden attacks kill 15 soldiers from coalition, Yemen allies: agency
October 6, 2015

Aden attacks kill 15 soldiers from coalition, Yemen allies: agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Attacks on several targets in Aden on Tuesday killed 15 soldiers from a Saudi-led Arab coalition and its Yemeni allies, the official WAM news agency of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported on its Twitter feed.

Explosions hit a hotel housing Yemeni officials and a Gulf military base in Aden, a government spokesman and residents said, in the biggest attack on the government since it retook the city from its Houthi foes in July.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Hugh Lawson

