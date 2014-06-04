Drone strike kills three suspected militants in Yemen: sources

SANAA (Reuters) - A drone strike killed at least three suspected al Qaeda militants in Yemen on Wednesday night, tribal sources said.

The strike targeted a vehicle in which the suspected militants were travelling in the Wadi Abida district of the central Maarib province, east of the capital Sanaa, the sources told Reuters.

Yemen is the main stronghold of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), one of the Islamist militant group’s most active wings. The United States acknowledges using drones in Yemen but does not comment publicly on the practice.