Drone strike kills three suspected militants in Yemen: sources
#World News
June 4, 2014 / 8:12 PM / 3 years ago

Drone strike kills three suspected militants in Yemen: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA (Reuters) - A drone strike killed at least three suspected al Qaeda militants in Yemen on Wednesday night, tribal sources said.

The strike targeted a vehicle in which the suspected militants were travelling in the Wadi Abida district of the central Maarib province, east of the capital Sanaa, the sources told Reuters.

Yemen is the main stronghold of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), one of the Islamist militant group’s most active wings. The United States acknowledges using drones in Yemen but does not comment publicly on the practice.

Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
