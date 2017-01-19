Safran tries too hard to please Zodiac insiders

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The strategic appeal of French aerospace group Safran’s bid for plane-parts maker Zodiac could become the deal’s biggest obstacle. The part-stock offer, which values the target at 9.7 billion euros including debt, only flies, the bidder says, if half the target’s shareholders accept cash. Strip out the company’s controlling families, who want shares, and that half turns into 73 percent. But that may be a tough call as Safran’s superior performance, plus the prospect of a quicker cure of Zodiac’s operational issues after the merger, create further upside.

Those Zodiac investors who accept shares get a stake in a better company. Over the last five years, Safran created an average annual total shareholder return of 25 percent, twice as high as its target. With joint annual sales of 21 billion euros, the resulting company would be the world’s third largest aerospace supplier by revenue. Demand for aero engines, safety systems, seats and cabins equipment is set to surge over the coming two decades. Airbus forecasts that the global fleet of passenger aircraft will double.

In the short term, Safran expects the merger to generate annual pre-tax cost savings of 200 million euros. Taxed and capitalised, they would be worth 1.4 billion euros in today’s money. But if Safran’s efficient management can run Zodiac better, the upside is even bigger. Over the past two years, investors have weathered production delays, a series of profit warnings and a collapsing share price. Zodiac’s operating margin is around 6 percent, but used to be 14 percent. If it could return to old levels, the company would be worth much more than it is now.

Right now, the 29.47 euro per share cash offer is worth roughly the same as the share alternative. It values Zodiac at 14.8 times expected 2018 operating profit, compared to the 14.2 times Rockwell Collins paid last October for B/E Aerospace, according to Kepler Cheuvreux analysts. That might be enough to get short-term investors – and maybe the activists who have been complaining about Zodiac’s controlling families – to cash out. But for anyone who thinks Zodiac was undervalued, the share option looks rather more appealing, and that could be the deal’s undoing.