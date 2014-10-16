FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ferrovial consortium to buy three UK airports
October 16, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Ferrovial consortium to buy three UK airports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Spain’s Ferrovial said on Thursday it had agreed to buy NDH1, owner of Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, as part of a consortium also comprising Macquarie Infrastructure Fund 4.

Ferrovial said the purchase gave the NDH1 holding company an enterprise value of 1.048 billion pounds (1.68 billion US dollar). The deal was expected to close no later than January 2015, Ferrovial said. (1 US dollar = 0.6246 British pound) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

