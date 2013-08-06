FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK 'bad bank' repaid 1.9 billion pounds in first half of 2013
#Credit Markets
August 6, 2013 / 6:22 AM / in 4 years

UK 'bad bank' repaid 1.9 billion pounds in first half of 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s state-run ‘bad bank’, that is running down the loans of two bailed-out lenders, said on Tuesday it repaid 1.9 billion pounds ($2.9 billion) to the government in the first six months of 2013.

UK Asset Resolution (UKAR), a ‘zombie bank’ that does not take on new business, said it has now returned 6.6 billion pounds to the government. It owed 48.7 billion pounds when it was created in October 2010.

In a statement, UKAR, which is winding down the loans of nationalised “building societies” Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley, said it will continue to make regular repayments to the government amid signs of recovery in Britain’s economy.

