MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that threats of additional Western sanctions against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis were laughable, Russian news agencies reported.

Lavrov also told reporters that a visit to Russia by Petro Poroshenko, the winner of Ukraine’s presidential election on Sunday, was not under consideration, Interfax reported. (Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Elizabeth Piper)