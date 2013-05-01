FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Coal says in talks on future of remaining mines
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 1, 2013 / 11:26 AM / 4 years ago

UK Coal says in talks on future of remaining mines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - UK Coal Mine Holdings Ltd said it remained in talks with several interested parties on the future of its remaining deep mines, which the company said continued to be viable, after a fire forced the company to permanently shut its Daw Mill colliery.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that UK Coal Operations, partly owned by Coalfield Resources, has proposed a voluntary liquidation and the handing over of its remaining mines to a new company.

“There will undoubtedly be some difficult decisions as we have had to look at all possible options...,” Chief Executive Kevin McCullough said in a statement

“We remain positive that we have an underlying profitable business.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.