RESEARCH ALERT-Speedy Hire, Ashtead: Liberum starts with buy rating
November 21, 2013 / 5:55 AM / 4 years ago

RESEARCH ALERT-Speedy Hire, Ashtead: Liberum starts with buy rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - : * Speedy Hire Plc : Liberum starts with buy rating * Aggreko Plc : Liberum starts with hold * A.P.R. Energy Plc : Liberum starts with sell * Ashtead Group Plc : Liberum starts with buy rating * Ashtead Group Plc : Liberum starts with target price 765p * Speedy Hire Plc : Liberum starts with target price 88p * A.P.R. Energy Plc : Liberum starts with target price 890p * Aggreko Plc : Liberum starts with target price 1500p For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE

