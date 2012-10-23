FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UKFI sees first sale of RBS shares via market
October 23, 2012 / 10:27 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-UKFI sees first sale of RBS shares via market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - UKFI: * Ukfi chief executive says RBS says most likely first sale of RBS

shares would be market sale to institutions * Ukfi chief executive says most likely first sale of RBS shares would

be market sale to institutions * Ukfi chairman says not yet level of demand to make outright sale of RBS

lloyds’ shares successful * Ukfi chief executive says informed by RBS of libor investigation

earlier this year * Ukfi chairman says body misjudged public reaction to RBS CEO stephen

hester’s bonus payment * Ukfi chairman says UK finance minister was consulted about RBS CEO

hester’s proposed bonus payment

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
