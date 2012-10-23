BRIEF-UKFI sees first sale of RBS shares via market

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - UKFI: * Ukfi chief executive says RBS says most likely first sale of RBS
shares would be market sale to institutions * Ukfi chief executive says most likely first sale of RBS shares would
be market sale to institutions * Ukfi chairman says not yet level of demand to make outright sale of RBS
lloyds’ shares successful * Ukfi chief executive says informed by RBS of libor investigation
earlier this year * Ukfi chairman says body misjudged public reaction to RBS CEO stephen
hester’s bonus payment * Ukfi chairman says UK finance minister was consulted about RBS CEO
hester’s proposed bonus payment