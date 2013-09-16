FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UKFI appoints Credit Suisse UK CEO as chief executive
#Credit Markets
September 16, 2013 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

UKFI appoints Credit Suisse UK CEO as chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The body charged with handling Britain’s stakes in lenders said on Monday it has appointed the head of Credit Suisse’s UK business James Leigh Pemberton as its chief executive.

UK Financial Investments (UKFI) said Pemberton will join the organisation in October. He replaces Jim O‘Neil, who is stepping down from the role after three years.

Pemberton will be appointed executive chairman of UKFI in January, when the role of chief executive will cease to exist. At that point, UKFI’s current chairman, Robin Budenberg, will also step down.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
