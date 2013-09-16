UKFI appoints Credit Suisse UK CEO as chief executive

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The body charged with handling Britain’s stakes in lenders said on Monday it has appointed the head of Credit Suisse’s UK business James Leigh Pemberton as its chief executive.

UK Financial Investments (UKFI) said Pemberton will join the organisation in October. He replaces Jim O‘Neil, who is stepping down from the role after three years.

Pemberton will be appointed executive chairman of UKFI in January, when the role of chief executive will cease to exist. At that point, UKFI’s current chairman, Robin Budenberg, will also step down.