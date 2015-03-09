Taxpayer stake in Lloyds falls below 23 percent

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - The size of the stake owned by British taxpayers in Lloyds Banking Group has fallen below 23 percent, the government agency in charge of managing the interest said on Monday.

UK Financial Investments said the public shareholding of HM Treasury in the British bank has been reduced to 22.98 percent, in another significant milestone towards restoring the bank to full private ownership.

News of the reduction comes less than two weeks after Lloyds, rescued at a cost of 20 billion pounds during the financial crisis, paid its first dividend in more than six years.

“Today’s announcement shows further progress made in returning Lloyds Banking Group to full private ownership and enabling the taxpayer to get their money back,” a spokesman for the bank said in an emailed statement.

“This reflects the hard work undertaken over the last four years to transform the Group into a low-risk and customer-focused bank that is committed to helping Britain prosper.” (Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Pamela Barbaglia)