UPDATE 1-UK Treasury opens books on inaugural sukuk

(Adds comment, background)

By Sarka Halas

LONDON, June 25 (IFR) - The United Kingdom is making a debut in the sukuk market on Wednesday, in what will be the first Sharia-compliant bond from a western sovereign.

Acting through HM Treasury, the Aa1/AAA/AA+ rated five-year sukuk is being marketed at flat to 2bp area over the 1.75% July 2019 Gilt.

“This bond is being marketed to Islamic banks in the UK and overseas; these investors are hungry for sterling paper,” said one syndicate official.

Sukuk are non-interest paying certificates that comply with Sharia law. One market watcher said that due to the dearth of Sharia-compliant bonds, the guidance has room to tighten and has the potential to price inside the reference Gilt.

The deal’s maximum size is £200m and is being sold via HSBC as structuring bank, together with Barwa Bank, CIMB, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered Bank. The transaction is expected to be priced later today.

The sukuk will use an Ijara structure - a Sharia-compliant sale and lease-back contract that allows the rental income of three central government offices to underpin the transaction. The structure is a popular format among both sovereign and corporate issuers.

The two obligors for the trade are the Secretary of State for communities and local government and HM Treasury.

Leads met with investors on June 17 in Jeddah and Kuala Lumpur, then moved to Riyadh, Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, and finished in London on June 20.

Announced last October by UK Prime Minister David Cameron at an Islamic finance forum, the sukuk is a strategic decision to boost London’s Islamic finance credentials in the face of increasing competition with financial centres in the Middle East and Asia. (Reporting by Sarka Halas, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)