#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 21, 2014 / 6:07 AM / 3 years ago

UK Mail's profit rises as Britons click and order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - UK Mail Group Plc posted a 28.2 percent rise in full-year profit as more people went online to do their shopping, driving growth in its parcels business.

The company, which competes with larger rival Royal Mail Plc to provide mail, parcels and logistic services, said its expectations for the current year remained unchanged.

Pretax profit rose to 22.8 million pounds ($38.4 million) for the year ended March 31 from 17.8 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue leapt 7 percent to 508.5 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5935 British Pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
