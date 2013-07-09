UK Mail revenue rises 6 pct

July 9 (Reuters) - Parcel delivery company UK Mail Group Plc reported a 6 percent increase in first-quarter revenue, as increasingly money-minded Britons opted to shop online.

Underlying revenue rose 3 percent for the April 1 to June 30 period.

UK Mail, the country’s largest independent parcels, mail and logistics services company, said it expected the economic environment to remain challenging in the current year and pricing to remain competitive.

Revenue from the company’s mail services business, which accounts for over half of the company’s overall revenue, were slightly down. However, volumes in the mail services business were ahead of last year.