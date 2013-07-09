FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Mail revenue rises 6 pct
July 9, 2013

UK Mail revenue rises 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Parcel delivery company UK Mail Group Plc reported a 6 percent increase in first-quarter revenue, as increasingly money-minded Britons opted to shop online.

Underlying revenue rose 3 percent for the April 1 to June 30 period.

UK Mail, the country’s largest independent parcels, mail and logistics services company, said it expected the economic environment to remain challenging in the current year and pricing to remain competitive.

Revenue from the company’s mail services business, which accounts for over half of the company’s overall revenue, were slightly down. However, volumes in the mail services business were ahead of last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
