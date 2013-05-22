FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Mail full-year profit buoyed by e-retail growth
May 22, 2013

UK Mail full-year profit buoyed by e-retail growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Parcel delivery company UK Mail Group Plc reported an 18 percent rise in full-year pretax profit as more thrift-conscious Britons look for online shopping deals.

UK Mail, the largest independent parcels, mail and logistics services company in the country, said it expects good progress in the current year, helped by a new, more automated sorting system at its parcels business.

Pretax profit, before exceptional items, rose to 17.8 million pounds ($26.95 million) from 15.1 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue rose 11 percent to 475.4 million pounds.

