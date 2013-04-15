FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Miners suffer after Chinese growth falters
April 15, 2013 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Miners suffer after Chinese growth falters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bluechip mining stocks are down more than two percent in early trading, weighed down by fresh worries a global recovery could be faltering, following weaker than expected data on Chinese growth in the first quarter.

The index of UK-listed mining stocks is down 2.4 percent at 0740 GMT, underperforming a 0.2 percent drop in the FTSE 100.

Among the heaviest losers is copper miner Kazakhmys, down 6.3 percent, as copper prices slide to their lowest levels in eight months. Chilean pure-play Antofagasta is down 2.8 percent, while rival ENRC trades 3.4 percent lower.

Precious metals miners have also been hit, with Citi adding to the sector’s woes by cutting its gold price forecasts and downgrading Petropavlovsk, Nordgold and Polymetal to “sell”. Petropavlovsk is down over 15 percent in early trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
