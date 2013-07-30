Ukraine's Avangardco boosts egg exports in H1

KIEV, July 30 (Reuters) - Avangardco, Ukraine’s largest egg producer, said on Tuesday it boosted exports by 56.3 percent year-on-year in the first half in 2013 to 241 million units thanks to high demand from customers in the Middle East and Africa.

Avangardco said sales had benefitted from sales to Iraq as well as the launch of business with Guinea Bissau. It said it planned to develop exports to Africa and was in negotiations with partners in Bahrain, Qatar and Ivory Coast.

Earlier this year the company said it had posted a 16 percent fall in first-quarter net profit hit by suspended exports to Syria and lower domestic prices due to this year’s later Easter.

It gave no financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday.